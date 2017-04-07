Harkin concerned about competitiveness challenge to businesses after Brexit

Independent MEP Marian Harkin says maintaining equality between businesses on both sides of the border will be a huge issue after Brexit.

The Midlands North-West MEP is warning that businesses in the South could be put at a major disadvantage if their counterparts in Northern Ireland can operate under better circumstances.

Ms Harkin was speaking in Strasbourg after the European Parliament this week approved a resolution outlining conditions for the Brexit talks.

However, Ms Harkin says issues of business regulation and responsibility are not being adequately considered…………..