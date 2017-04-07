Donegal stolen sheep, sold at marts in Cavan, returned to owners

Orders were singed in court today allowing sheep stolen from Donegal to be returned to the farmers that own them.

The stolen sheep turned up in marts in County Cavan.

At Ballyshannon District Court today, Judge Kevin Kilrane heard of the sales of rustled sheep and lamb at different marts in Dowra, Co. Cavan, last July and August.

They were stolen from farmers in Ardara and Letterbarrow.

The judge heard that one farmer lost 35 sheep and lambs.

Supt Colm Nevin applied for the return to their owners of 11 recovered animals. He said they were genuinely and honestly bought by people who didn’t know they were stolen.

The judge ordered eight sheep to be returned and adjourned the case of three over which there is disputed ownership to Donegal District Court on Monday.