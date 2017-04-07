logo



Derry City take on leaders Cork

07 Apr 2017
by admin

The north west sides are playing the top two in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this evening.

Derry City have made the long trip south to take on the leaders Cork City at Turners Cross in the tie of the evening.

Ramelton man Barry McNamee is set to miss the game with a hamstring injury while Dean Jarvis and Aaron Barry are doubts.

Rory Patterson won’t be available for around three months because of a fractured ankle.

Kenny Shiels side are looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season last week at the hands of Bray.

The defending champions Dundalk come to Finn Park tonight.

Finn Harps have their injury concerns and will almost certainly be without strikers Ciaran O”Connor and Danny Morrissey as well as defender Damian McNulty.

Manager Ollie Horgan also has a doubt over Gareth Harkin who has a groin problem and Barry Molloy is troubled by a calf injury.

Diarmaid Doherty will have LIVE regular updates tonight from the 8pm kick off in Ballybofey.

Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk trail the leaders Cork by six points at the top of the table going into the eighth round of games.

In the other matches tonight Bray Wanderers host Galway Utd, Shamrock Rovers go to Drogheda United and in Dublin St Pats take on Limerick.

