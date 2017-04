Derry City lost their second game of the season tonight, losing out 3-0 to Cork City, in Turners Cross.

After disappointment against Bray last weekend, Derry made the long journey to Cork hoping to bounce back.

But it was the home side came away with all three points thanks to goals from Garry Buckley, Karl Sheppard and Seanie Maguire.

The result means Cork have a 100% record in the league this year and sit comfortably at the top of the table; while Derry drop down to fourth place.