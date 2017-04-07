Council to take over monument commemorating the Battle of Scariffholis

Letterkenny Municipal District has agreed to take over the maintenance of the monument commemorating the Battle of Scariffholis at New Mills

The battle was fought between the Ulster Army commanded by Heber MacMahon, the Catholic Bishop of Clogher, and an English Parliamentarian army commanded by Charles Coote.

The Ulster army was routed, with 3,000 men dying in the battle.

The council will liaise with the Probation Service, with the work being done by people as part of their community service.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh moved the motion ; he says it was a significant battle which does not get the attention it deserves……………..