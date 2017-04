Donegal County Council has launched a new scheme to help bring vacant private houses back into use.

The Repair and Leasing Scheme will see the council help owners of vacant properties carry out repairs.

The local authority will pay for initial costs up to a limit of €40,000, in return for a 10 to 20 year lease, with payments adjusted to recoup the initial repair costs.

Patsy Lafferty is Divisional Manager in the council’s Housing Department…………..