Concern has been expressed at the Census 2016 findings which show the number of people speaking the Irish language in Donegal has decreased since April 2011.

56,738 stated that they could speak Irish in Donegal, but there’s a 16% decrease in the number of daily Irish speakers in the county.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says the reduction in the number of Irish speakers in the county is deeply alarming, and a clear sign of Government Policy Failure………….