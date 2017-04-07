Brendan Boyce says he’s facing into a desperate situation if 50k is dropped from Olympics



Donegal Olympian Brendan Boyce is face a tough decision in the coming weeks as the IAAF and the IOC are believed to be on the verge of dropping the 50k from major competitions including the Olympic Games.

Leaked documents have indicated the 50k and the 20k will be replaced by a half marathon distance from next year.

Brendan is already into his four year cycle for Tokyo 2020 and feels he may have to retire from athletics if this is pushed through.

A petition has been set up online by the walk athletes to put pressure on the governing body to hold back on cutting the walk events.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, the Milford man says it’s a desperate situation…