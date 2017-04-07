logo



Brendan Boyce says he’s facing into a desperate situation if 50k is dropped from Olympics

07 Apr 2017
by admin


Donegal Olympian Brendan Boyce is face a tough decision in the coming weeks as the IAAF and the IOC are believed to be on the verge of dropping the 50k from major competitions including the Olympic Games.

Leaked documents have indicated the 50k and the 20k will be replaced by a half marathon distance from next year.

Brendan is already into his four year cycle for Tokyo 2020 and feels he may have to retire from athletics if this is pushed through.

A petition has been set up online by the walk athletes to put pressure on the governing body to hold back on cutting the walk events.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, the Milford man says it’s a desperate situation…

More Sport

Kevin McHugh feels Harps will have to ride their luck against Dundalk

0
There’s a couple of intriguing Premier Division games tonight in the League of Ireland,Finn Harps host champions Dundalk and Derry City are at Turners Cross to play the current lea[...]
07 Apr 2017

Brendan Boyce says he’s facing into a desperate situation if 50k is dropped from Olympics

0
Donegal Olympian Brendan Boyce is face a tough decision in the coming weeks as the IAAF and the IOC are believed to be on the verge of dropping the 50k from major competitions incl[...]
07 Apr 2017

Bell, Gormley and McBride suffer defeat with Ireland in Scotland

0
The Republic of Ireland Schoolboys lost to Scotland 1-0 on Thursday night in the Centenary Shield competition. Finn Harps keeper Jamie Bell and Derry City’s Conor Gormley sta[...]
07 Apr 2017

Olympian Brendan Boyce maybe forced to retire

0
It’s worrying times for Donegal Olympian Brendan Boyce. The Milford man has competed in the 50k walk in two Olympic games in London and Rio but as from 2018 the event could b[...]
07 Apr 2017

Derry City take on leaders Cork

0
The north west sides are playing the top two in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this evening. Derry City have made the long trip south to take on the leaders Cork City at Turne[...]
07 Apr 2017

McLaughlin plays her part in Ireland WU19 win

0
Dave Connell’s Republic of Ireland U-19s picked up their first points of the UEFA Women’s Championship Elite Round after a two-nil win over Ukraine in Limerick on Thurs[...]
06 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit