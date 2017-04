The Republic of Ireland Schoolboys lost to Scotland 1-0 on Thursday night in the Centenary Shield competition.

Finn Harps keeper Jamie Bell and Derry City’s Conor Gormley started for Ireland while Sean McBride also of Derry City, came of the bench for the closing 15 minutes.

Ireland play England in their final game next Thursday in Dublin and a win will give them the Shield.

Ireland have already beaten Wales and Northern Ireland.