Tickets for North West Derry Harps derby on sale today

Tickets for next weekend’s north west derby between Derry City and Finn Harps go on sale today

Not surprisingly, there’s big interest in the fixture – which of course will be played at Maginn Park in Buncrana next Friday evening – Good Friday

However, because of the limited capacity at the Buncrana venue, it has emerged that Finn Harps are to receive only 200 tickets for the game

Harps commercial officer Aidan Campbell has told this morning’s Donegal Democrat that Harps will try to cater for club volunteers and season ticket holders – but even then, there might not be enough to accomodate all requests.

Fans are advised to try and get their tickets early from Derry City’s ticket outlets – as Maginn Park has only a capacity of 1700 and the match is likely to sell out fast.