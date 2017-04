A senior DUP negotiator has accused Sinn Féin of peddling mis-information about the state of talks to restore power sharing in Northern Ireland.

The Secretary of State, James Brokenshire, has given the parties until after Easter to reach a deal.

Both parties are accusing each other of holding back on discussions – with legacy and Irish language proving the major stumbling blocks.

The DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson says a deal is possible, but the stumbling block is Sinn Fein……..