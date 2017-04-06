logo



McLaughlin plays her part in Ireland WU19 win

06 Apr 2017
by admin

Roma McLaughlin

Dave Connell’s Republic of Ireland U-19s picked up their first points of the UEFA Women’s Championship Elite Round after a two-nil win over Ukraine in Limerick on Thursday evening.

Inishowen’s Roma McLaughlin started for the second game in a row and assisted in the second goal which was scored by Saoirse Noonan.

Lucy McCartan scored Ireland’s opening goal.

Having lost their opening game to Scotland on Tuesday, Ireland still have a chance to qualify for the European Finals in Northern Ireland with a win against Finland on Sunday but also need the other result to go in their favour.

More Sport

McLaughlin plays her part in Ireland WU19 win

0
Dave Connell’s Republic of Ireland U-19s picked up their first points of the UEFA Women’s Championship Elite Round after a two-nil win over Ukraine in Limerick on Thurs[...]
06 Apr 2017

Big injury concerns for Harps ahead of the visit from Champions Dundalk

0
As if the challenge wasn’t enough with a full first choice team, Finn Harps will have to face reigning League of Ireland Premier Division champions Dundalk in Ballybofey (kick-off [...]
06 Apr 2017

Armagh’s Athletic Grounds to host Ulster U21 Final

0
The Ulster Under-21 Football Final has been fixed for The Athletic Grounds in Armagh next Monday the 10th April at 8pm. Donegal and Derry progressed to the decider with semi final [...]
06 Apr 2017

Donegal clubs with U21 players can defer this weekends games

0
  Donegal’s Competitions Controls Committee issued a statement late last night indicating that they have discussed this coming weekend’s club fixtures in light of the Co[...]
06 Apr 2017

Tickets for North West Derry Harps derby on sale today

0
Tickets for next weekend’s north west derby between Derry City and Finn Harps go on sale today Not surprisingly, there’s big interest in the fixture – which of co[...]
06 Apr 2017

Donegal into Ulster U21 Final: Declan Bonner Reaction

0
Donegal put in a clinical performance on Wednesday night to reach the Ulster Under-21 football final for the fourth time in five years. Declan Bonner’s side kicked just three[...]
05 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit