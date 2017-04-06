McLaughlin plays her part in Ireland WU19 win

Dave Connell’s Republic of Ireland U-19s picked up their first points of the UEFA Women’s Championship Elite Round after a two-nil win over Ukraine in Limerick on Thursday evening.

Inishowen’s Roma McLaughlin started for the second game in a row and assisted in the second goal which was scored by Saoirse Noonan.

Lucy McCartan scored Ireland’s opening goal.

Having lost their opening game to Scotland on Tuesday, Ireland still have a chance to qualify for the European Finals in Northern Ireland with a win against Finland on Sunday but also need the other result to go in their favour.