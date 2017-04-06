Kavanagh Group buys Ballybofey Shopping Centre

It has been announced that the Finn Valley Shopping Centre in Ballybofey has been purchased by the proprietor of Kavanagh’s SuperValu, the facility’s main tenant.

The centre has been in receivership for a number of years, and now there are hopes that it will re-open with new tenants.

It was sold at Allsops at auction yesterday for €370,000.

Speaking after the auction yesterday, Noel Kavanagh, Executive Chairman of the Kavanagh Group says it is a prime location with excellent parking.

He says he is pleased to have purchased the building after numerous attempts to do so……