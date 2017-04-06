logo



Highland’s Farming News – Thursday 6th April

06 Apr 2017
by admin

Chris Ashmore ft

A 15 Minute Programme presented by Chris Ashmore every Thursday at 7.05pm highlighting all that’s happening in the farming community.

06 Apr 2017

Donegal restaurant issued FSAI Closure Order

The Food Safety Authority issued closure orders to six businesses last month. Among those was China Tower Restaurant, Main Street, Ballybofey which was served a closure order under[...]
06 Apr 2017

Threat to diabetic children needing pump treatment in Donegal is raised in Dail

The government says Health Minister Simon Harris will look into the potential problems facing some children requiring specialist treatment in Donegal. Yesterday, it emerged that a [...]
06 Apr 2017

19 year-old arrested in connection with Derry shooting released

A 19 year-old man who was arrested yesterday in relation to a shooting incident has been released unconditionally. The man was arrested in the Meenan Square area of Derry in connec[...]
06 Apr 2017

Gardai renew appeal for information on Arranmore burglary

Gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary on Arranmore Island last year have renewed their appeal for witnesses. The aggravated burglary occurred at Ballintra, Arannmore Island o[...]
06 Apr 2017

Census 2016 figures show a drop in Donegal’s population

There were almost 4.8 million people living in the Republic of Ireland on census night last year. The first set of results from Census 2016 have been published this morning –[...]
06 Apr 2017

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


