Gardai renew appeal for information on Arranmore burglary

Gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary on Arranmore Island last year have renewed their appeal for witnesses.

The aggravated burglary occurred at Ballintra, Arannmore Island on March last year at approximately 8pm. A man entered a residence, and threatened the lone occupant, an 82 year old man.

The suspect left the scene with a sum of cash. The 82 year old man did not require medication attention following the incident.

Inspector Shaun Grant at Milford Garda Station stated is heading the investigation. He’s thanked people for their assistance to date, and is asked anyone with information to come forward.