FG will not sign off on Dail Water report

The Dail’s Water Committee looks set to adopt its final report later – without the support of Fine Gael.

The Government party says it can’t support what it’s calling a ‘fundamentally dishonest’ report.

It calls for the scrapping of water charges, makes no reference to wastage and recommends refunds for householders.

All attention now turns to Minister Simon Coveney who says he won’t introduce illegal legislation – but a refusal to legislate for what the committee recommends is a breach of the agreement with Fianna Fáil.

Fianna Fail’s Barry Cowen says there’s no need for this to cause an election………….

Labour’s described the outcome as a shambles.

The party’s Jan O’Sullivan says the taxpayer will lose out in the long run…………..