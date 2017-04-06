logo



Dail told that Ballyshannon and Bundoran Fire Stations should not be amalgamated

06 Apr 2017
by News Highland

The Dail has been told that both Ballyshannon and Bundoran fires stations need to be renovated rather than amalgamated.

Deputy Martin Kenny has called on Minister Simon Coveney to act to ensure the continued existence of both fire stations as the people of Donegal deserve better.

Calls were previously made to Donegal County Council to stand over their commitment to provide new fire stations for both Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

Deputy Kenny says one fire station to service the areas is not appropriate………….

More News

Gardai renew appeal for information on Arranmore burglary

0
Gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary on Arranmore Island last year have renewed their appeal for witnesses. The aggravated burglary occurred at Ballintra, Arannmore Island o[...]
06 Apr 2017

Census 2016 figures show a drop in Donegal’s population

0
There were almost 4.8 million people living in the Republic of Ireland on census night last year. The first set of results from Census 2016 have been published this morning –[...]
06 Apr 2017

KFO helping to coordinate major search on Saturday

0
      Fishing boats from Killybegs and other Donegal fishing ports will take part in a search of the waters down to Blackrock island, where helicopter Rescue 116 wen[...]
06 Apr 2017

Doherty urges Taoiseach to publish promised revised planning guidelines for windfarms

0
The Taoiseach has told the Dail wind energy policy is a matter of striking a balance between the need to meet energy needs, and the need to protect communities from intrusion. Enda[...]
06 Apr 2017

FG will not sign off on Dail Water report

0
The Dail’s Water Committee looks set to adopt its final report later – without the support of Fine Gael. The Government party says it can’t support what it’[...]
06 Apr 2017

SF are the stumbling block to a Stormont deal – Donaldson

0
A senior DUP negotiator has accused Sinn Féin of peddling mis-information about the state of talks to restore power sharing in Northern Ireland. The Secretary of State, James Broke[...]
06 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit