Dail told that Ballyshannon and Bundoran Fire Stations should not be amalgamated

The Dail has been told that both Ballyshannon and Bundoran fires stations need to be renovated rather than amalgamated.

Deputy Martin Kenny has called on Minister Simon Coveney to act to ensure the continued existence of both fire stations as the people of Donegal deserve better.

Calls were previously made to Donegal County Council to stand over their commitment to provide new fire stations for both Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

Deputy Kenny says one fire station to service the areas is not appropriate………….