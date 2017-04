The Ulster Under-21 Football Final has been fixed for The Athletic Grounds in Armagh next Monday the 10th April at 8pm.

Donegal and Derry progressed to the decider with semi final wins over Cavan and Armagh on Wednesday night.

The venue choice seems far from ideal for both counties with some Donegal supporters expected to make a 300km plus round trip.

It’s understood Donegal sought a coin toss for home advantage but that was turned down.