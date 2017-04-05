Tidy Towns competition open

The 2017 SuperValu TidyTowns competition is now open for entries from today.

The competition encourages voluntary activity and community participation across Ireland, helping to make villages and towns better and more attractive places to live, work and do business in.

People in Donegal are being encouraged to take part following the county’s previous success.

The Tidy Towns competition recognises the efforts of local communities, who year after year work tirelessly in an effort to enhance their towns and villages.

This year, an Upcycling Challenge is included which hopes to encourage TidyTowns committee members to integrate upcycled and recycled materials into their communities.

The closing date for receipt of entries is 25th May.

Entry forms can be obtained from the TidyTowns Unit in the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs or by visiting www.tidytowns.ie or www.supervalu.ie