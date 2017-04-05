logo



Tidy Towns competition open

05 Apr 2017
by News Highland

The 2017 SuperValu TidyTowns competition is now open for entries from today.

The competition encourages voluntary activity and community participation across Ireland, helping to make villages and towns better and more attractive places to live, work and do business in.

People in Donegal are being encouraged to take part following the county’s previous success.

The Tidy Towns competition recognises the efforts of local communities, who year after year work tirelessly in an effort to enhance their towns and villages.

This year, an Upcycling Challenge is included which hopes to encourage TidyTowns committee members to integrate upcycled and recycled materials into their communities.

The closing date for receipt of entries is 25th May.

Entry forms can be obtained from the TidyTowns Unit in the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs or by visiting www.tidytowns.ie or www.supervalu.ie

More News

Tidy Towns competition open

0
The 2017 SuperValu TidyTowns competition is now open for entries from today. The competition encourages voluntary activity and community participation across Ireland, helping to ma[...]
05 Apr 2017

34 awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital

0
According to the latest trolley and ward watch report from the INMO there were 34 people awaiting admission today at Letterkenny University Hospital. 20 people on trollies and a fu[...]
05 Apr 2017

19 year-old arrested following Central Drive shooting in Derry last month

0
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Central Drive area of Derry last month. The 19 year-old was arrested in the Meenan Square area of Derry today by office[...]
05 Apr 2017

Gardai investigating Dungloe assault

0
Gardaí are investigating an assault on a man in his early 20s in Dungloe. The incident occurred at a business premises at Meenmore, on the 26th March at approximately 12.30am. A ma[...]
05 Apr 2017

Ireland’s position in Brexit is ‘catastrophic’ – MEP Marian Harkin

0
MEPs in the European Parliament have this morning debated the forthcoming Brexit negotiations. The Parliament has set out its position on Brexit in a document which includes severa[...]
05 Apr 2017

Outbreak of TB being dealt with at LYIT

0
Students and staff members of Letterkenny Insitute of Technology have undergone screening following an outbreak of TB at the campus. The Inish Times reported today that students an[...]
05 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit