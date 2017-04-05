logo



The Kube withdrawn from auction

05 Apr 2017
by News Highland

We understand The Kube on Thorn Road in Letterkenny has been withdrawn from auction, and will not be placed on the market again until all matters are resolved.

The building was in the headlines recently when developer Brendan Gildea, who claims ownership, occupied it with the help of a group called Helping Hand.

The building was subsequently re-vacated, and receivers took control once again.

A representative of the Helping Hands group told Highland Radio News today that following discussions with the auctioneers, the building was withdrawn from auction today, pending the resolution of a number of legal matters.

