Search for Rescue 116 crewmen extended to Donegal Bay

Air Corps and Irish Coastguard helicopters are today continuing the search off the North West coast for missing Rescue 116 crewmen Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby.

Shoreline searches are also taking place later.

The coast guard says under-water operations will resume tomorrow in the vicinity of Blackrock Lighthouse, close to where the heliciopter wreckage was found.

Irish Coastguard spokesman Declan Geoghegan says the sea search is being extended to Donegal Bay……..

The Civil Defence in Donegal are also assisting in the search, using a drobe to search areas that are difficult to access.

Spokesperson Edel Flynn has been outlining their involvement………..