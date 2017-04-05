Right2Water Donegal say Saturday’s Dublin protest could be the ‘final push’

Members of the Oireachtas committee on water charges are due to meet again after a row between members yesterday.

The wording of the group’s final report caused major rifts, and Fine Gael lost a series of votes on excessive water usage.

The suspension of charges is in place until the end of this month, and it’s thought that if the committee can’t reach an agreement, it would cause serious headaches for the government.

Meanwhile, Right2Water Donegal are calling on people to take part a national demonstration in Dublin on Saturday.

They say this may be the final push needed to defeat water charges.