Public meeting to be held on Friday night in protest of Ulster Banks closure of Raphoe and Ardara branches

A public meeting will be held at Raphoe mart on Friday night in protest of Ulster Bank’s closure of it’s Raphoe and Ardara branches.

It was announced that the Raphoe branch is due to close in June while the branch in Ardara is expected to close in September.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle and local business owners met bank representatives yesterday in the hope that the local banks in Raphoe and Ardara could be saved.

They were told that the decision was made and there would be no reverse of that.

Speaking earlier on the Shaun Doherty Show, Margaret O’Doherty, Raphoe business owner and one of the leading vocal representatives is calling on the people of Raphoe and the surrounding communities to attend in a stand against Ulster Bank: