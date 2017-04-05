Pringle fears EIR broadband deal could delay National Broadband Plan

Thousand of Donegal people could be waiting up to ten years for a proper broadband service following a government deal with Eir.

That’s the reaction of Deputy Thomas Pringle to the decision by Minister for Communication Denis Naughten that Eir take over 300,000 homes initially covered by the National Broadband Plan.

Eir recently included the homes in its commercial rollout at the last minute having previously deemed them uneconomic – Eir is one of three companies vying for the National Broadband Plan contract.

Deputy Pringle believes this will delay broadband for thousands…………