logo



Pringle fears EIR broadband deal could delay National Broadband Plan

05 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Thousand of Donegal people could be waiting up to ten years for a proper broadband service following a government deal with Eir.

That’s the reaction of Deputy Thomas Pringle to the decision by Minister for Communication Denis Naughten that Eir take over 300,000 homes initially covered by the National Broadband Plan.

Eir recently included the homes in its commercial rollout at the last minute having previously deemed them uneconomic – Eir is one of three companies vying for the National Broadband Plan contract.

Deputy Pringle believes this will delay broadband for thousands…………

More News

Search for Rescue 116 crewmen extended to Donegal Bay

0
Air Corps and Irish Coastguard helicopters are today continuing the search off the North West coast for missing Rescue 116 crewmen Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby. Shoreline searches [...]
05 Apr 2017

Ni Riada concerned at failure to regulate ‘supertrawlers’

0
MEP Liadh Ni Riada is warning the current system to monitor ‘supertrawlers’ in Irish waters is grossly inadequate. The Ireland South MEP says these huge fishing vessels[...]
05 Apr 2017

Pringle fears EIR broadband deal could delay National Broadband Plan

0
Thousand of Donegal people could be waiting up to ten years for a proper broadband service following a government deal with Eir. That’s the reaction of Deputy Thomas Pringle [...]
05 Apr 2017

CCTV to be installed at Letterkenny Town Park

0
It’s been confirmed that CCTV Cameras are to be installed at the Bernard Mc Glinchey Town Park in Letterkenny. The issue was raised by Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle on a number of oc[...]
05 Apr 2017

Right2Water Donegal say Saturday’s Dublin protest could be the ‘final push’

0
Members of the Oireachtas committee on water charges are due to meet again after a row between members yesterday. The wording of the group’s final report caused major rifts, [...]
05 Apr 2017

Dail told bus strike would already be over if it affected Dublin

0
The Dáil’s heard claims that the Bus Eireann strike would have been solved long ago if it affected Dublin. That’s according to Fianna Fáil, which has raised concern tha[...]
04 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit