MEP Liadh Ni Riada is warning the current system to monitor ‘supertrawlers’ in Irish waters is grossly inadequate.

The Ireland South MEP says these huge fishing vessels are not being properly monitored or regulated. And that they’re hoovering up vast quantities of fish without giving any added value to the Irish economy.

Donegal fishermen share these concerns and have also highlighted the potential damage to their gear such as lobster and crab pots.

Ms Ni Riada says action needs to be taken………….