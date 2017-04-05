McIlroy paired with Rahm & Tanihara

Rory McIlroy has been grouped with rising star Jon Rahm for the opening two rounds of the Masters.

McIlroy will be accompanied by the big-hitting Spaniard and WGC Match Play semi-finalist Hideto Tanihara in the third last group out on Thursday.

They’ll tee off at around 20-to-7, Irish time.

Around 20-minutes before that, Shane Lowry will tee off with Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood.

World number 1 Dustin Johnson will play alongside two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, and another American Jimmy Walker.