LUH to participate in Patient Experience Survey during May

Letterkenny University Hospital is to participate in a National Patient Experience survey during May, designed to improve health services locally and across the country.

The survey is being run by HIQA, the HSE and the Dept of Health, with patients over 18 who have spent at least one night in hospita during next month being asked to participate.

HIQA say data used will be used to inform national and local health policy.

HIQA’s Director of Health Information Rachel Flynn is overseeing the project………..