Ireland’s position in Brexit is ‘catastrophic’ – MEP Marian Harkin

MEPs in the European Parliament have this morning debated the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.

The Parliament has set out its position on Brexit in a document which includes several references to Ireland.

The resolution states that the Parliament is ‘especially concerned’ about the consequences of a UK withdrawal on Northern Ireland and its future relations with Ireland.

And it says that it is crucial to safeguard peace and preserve the Good Friday Agreement.

Independent, Midlands North West MEP Marian Harkin referred to Ireland’s special situation during the debate as ‘catastrophic’: