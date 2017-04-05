Finn Harps to host Sligo and Derry go to Galway in EA Sports Cup 2nd Rd

Following the hard-fought win over Cockhill Celtic at Finn Park on Monday night, Harps will next face Sligo Rovers back in Ballybofey in the second round of the EA Sports Cup.

Harps and Rovers have already met this season, with a late Ciaran O Connor goal giving Harps the win in an even game.

Just like Sligo, Derry City had a bye in the first round. The Candystrips will be on the road as they head into the west to play Galway Utd at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The cup ties will take place in the week commencing April 17th.

After the second round regional groupings no longer apply.

Elsewhere in the competition the ties are as follows:

Limerick v Cork City

Waterford v Cobh Ramblers

Galway United v Derry City

Saint Patrick’s Athletic v Bray Wanderers

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemian FC

Dundalk v UCD

Shelbourne v Longford Town