logo



Finn Harps to host Sligo and Derry go to Galway in EA Sports Cup 2nd Rd

05 Apr 2017
by admin

Following the hard-fought win over Cockhill Celtic at Finn Park on Monday night, Harps will next face Sligo Rovers back in Ballybofey in the second round of the EA Sports Cup.

Harps and Rovers have already met this season, with a late Ciaran O Connor goal giving Harps the win in an even game.

Just like Sligo, Derry City had a bye in the first round. The Candystrips will be on the road as they head into the west to play Galway Utd at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The cup ties will take place in the week commencing April 17th.

After the second round regional groupings no longer apply.

Elsewhere in the competition the ties are as follows:

Limerick v Cork City

Waterford v Cobh Ramblers

Galway United v Derry City

Saint Patrick’s Athletic v Bray Wanderers

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemian FC

Dundalk v UCD

Shelbourne v Longford Town

More Sport

Finn Harps to host Sligo and Derry go to Galway in EA Sports Cup 2nd Rd

0
Following the hard-fought win over Cockhill Celtic at Finn Park on Monday night, Harps will next face Sligo Rovers back in Ballybofey in the second round of the EA Sports Cup. Harp[...]
05 Apr 2017

Title chase hots up as USL top two meet on Sunday

0
Cockhill Celtic can put a couple of fingers around the 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League trophy on Sunday if they can defeat title rivals Letterkenny Rovers. The top two meet at the [...]
05 Apr 2017

McIlroy paired with Rahm & Tanihara

0
Rory McIlroy has been grouped with rising star Jon Rahm for the opening two rounds of the Masters. McIlroy will be accompanied by the big-hitting Spaniard and WGC Match Play semi-f[...]
05 Apr 2017

TJ McMenamin defends European Golds in Rome

0
Convoy Native, TJ McMenamin won double European gold medals in Jiu Jitsu, at the recent 2017 European IBJJF NO-GI championships at the PalaPellicone sports staduim in Rome, Italy. [...]
05 Apr 2017

Declan Bonner looks ahead to rearranged U21 Semi Final will Cavan

0
The Ulster u21 Championship resumes tonight with both rearranged semi -finals taking place. Donegal will meet Cavan at Brewster Park while Derry will have home advantage at Celtic [...]
05 Apr 2017

Defeat for Deele College in National Cup Final

0
  Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Minor Boys National Cup Final Result Deele College, Raphoe 1 vs 2 St. Brendan’s College, Killarney. Deele College lost out in today’s FAI Schools[...]
04 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit