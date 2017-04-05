Donegal into Ulster U21 Final: Declan Bonner Reaction

Donegal put in a clinical performance on Wednesday night to reach the Ulster Under-21 football final for the fourth time in five years.

Declan Bonner’s side kicked just three wides in a comprehensive 3-17 to 0-13 win over Cavan at Brewster Park.

Joining Donegal in the final next Monday are Derry, after they beat Armagh in extra time at Celtic Park.

In Enniskillen, Lorcan Connor top scored with 0-6, Stephen McBrearty hit 0-4 and the three goals came from Cian Mulligan, Michael Carroll and Caolan McGonigle.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly after the game, Donegal Manager Declan Bonner was satisfied with his side’s performance and a place in the final…