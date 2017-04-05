Donegal and Derry to meet in Ulster Under21 Championship Final

Donegal and Derry progressed to next weeks Ulster Under21 Football Championship Final.

Declan Bonner’s chargers were easy winners against Cavan at Brewster Park in Enniskillen winning through 3-17 to 0-13.

Having lead by seven points at the break, second half goals from Cian Mulligan, Michael Carroll and Caolan McGonigle sealed the tie.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh filed this report after the game….

In the second semi at Celtic Park, Derry needed extra-time to beat Armagh 0-21 to 1-15.

Danny Tallon scored eight points for the Oak Leaf in that encounter.

The Ulster Final will be played next Monday 5th April with the venue to be confirmed by the Ulster Council on Thursday morning.