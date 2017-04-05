logo



Declan Bonner looks ahead to rearranged U21 Semi Final will Cavan

05 Apr 2017
by admin

The Ulster u21 Championship resumes tonight with both rearranged semi -finals taking place.

Donegal will meet Cavan at Brewster Park while Derry will have home advantage at Celtic Park in their clash with Armagh.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner is urging the Donegal support to turn out in big numbers for the game in Enniskillen.

A win would see the county return to the final for the fourth time in five years.

Nine of the Donegal squad was in the senior panel for last weekend’s game against Mayo in Castlebar.

All came through ok apart from Kieran Gillespie.

The Gweedore man is out of the evenings game with a hamstring injury.

Apart from Gillespie and Christian Bonner, Declan has a full panel available to him…

More Sport

Declan Bonner looks ahead to rearranged U21 Semi Final will Cavan

0
The Ulster u21 Championship resumes tonight with both rearranged semi -finals taking place. Donegal will meet Cavan at Brewster Park while Derry will have home advantage at Celtic [...]
05 Apr 2017

McIlroy paired with Rahm & Tanihara

0
Rory McIlroy has been grouped with rising star Jon Rahm for the opening two rounds of the Masters. McIlroy will be accompanied by the big-hitting Spaniard and WGC Match Play semi-f[...]
05 Apr 2017

TJ McMenamin defends European Golds in Rome

0
Convoy Native, TJ McMenamin won double European gold medals in Jiu Jitsu, at the recent 2017 European IBJJF NO-GI championships at the PalaPellicone sports staduim in Rome, Italy. [...]
05 Apr 2017

Defeat for Deele College in National Cup Final

0
  Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Minor Boys National Cup Final Result Deele College, Raphoe 1 vs 2 St. Brendan’s College, Killarney. Deele College lost out in today’s FAI Schools[...]
04 Apr 2017

Gavin Cullen can’t fault the efforts of his Cockhill side

0
Cockhill Celtic’s hopes of pulling off a shock in the EA Sports Cup didn’t materialise on Monday night as Finn Harps won 3-1 in Ballybofey. The Ulster Senior League cha[...]
04 Apr 2017

Jonny Bonner gets off the mark for Harps

0
Jonny Bonner scored his first goals for Harps this season as his brace helped the Ballybofey blues to a 3-1 victory over Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill Celtic in the EA Sp[...]
04 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit