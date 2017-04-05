Declan Bonner looks ahead to rearranged U21 Semi Final will Cavan

The Ulster u21 Championship resumes tonight with both rearranged semi -finals taking place.

Donegal will meet Cavan at Brewster Park while Derry will have home advantage at Celtic Park in their clash with Armagh.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner is urging the Donegal support to turn out in big numbers for the game in Enniskillen.

A win would see the county return to the final for the fourth time in five years.

Nine of the Donegal squad was in the senior panel for last weekend’s game against Mayo in Castlebar.

All came through ok apart from Kieran Gillespie.

The Gweedore man is out of the evenings game with a hamstring injury.

Apart from Gillespie and Christian Bonner, Declan has a full panel available to him…