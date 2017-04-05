CCTV to be installed at Letterkenny Town Park

It’s been confirmed that CCTV Cameras are to be installed at the Bernard Mc Glinchey Town Park in Letterkenny.

The issue was raised by Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle on a number of occasions, most recently after human excrement was smeared on one of the childrens slides in the playground in January.

He says that was just the latest in a long list of anti social acts at the Park.

Cllr Mc Monagle has been briefed by council officials, and says he expects that cameras and extra lights should be installed and operational in the Park before Easter……….