19 year-old arrested following Central Drive shooting in Derry last month

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Central Drive area of Derry last month.

The 19 year-old was arrested in the Meenan Square area of Derry today by officers from the Serious Crime Branch.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg in the incident on March 27th.

A number of men were arrested following the shooting and later released.

The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and would appeal to anyone with information to contact them at Serious Crime Branch on 101.