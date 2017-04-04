Ulster Bank says it won’t reverse decision to close Ardara and Raphoe branches

Ulster Bank says the closure of its Donegal branches in Ardara and Raphoe will go ahead as planned.

In a meeting with Donegal Deputies Pearse Doherty, Thomas Pringle and Pat the Cope Gallagher senior bank officials said the decision would not be reversed.

They committed to keep ATMs in place while they own the buildings and would only commit to looking at providing a mobile banking service.

Hundreds of locals have protested at the bank closures while farming and tourism groups have also expressed their upset at the news.

Deputy Pringle says Ulster Bank is driven by profits and closing these branches won’t affect that