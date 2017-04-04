logo



Shock as funding is withheld for the recently re-opened Amharclann Gaoth Dobhair

04 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Deputies Pat the Cope Gallagher and Pearse Doherty are meeting with the Gaeltacht Minster tomorrow after it emerged that funding has been withdrawn for Amharclann Gaoth Dobhair by his Department.

The theatre opened in 1961 but closed down in 2007 before re-opening again last month after the government allocated almost half a million euro in funding.

However a significant portion of that money is being withheld as a penalty as the project wasn’t finished on time.

Deputy Gallagher hopes a resolution can be found:

More News

Dail told bus strike would already be over if it affected Dublin

0
The Dáil’s heard claims that the Bus Eireann strike would have been solved long ago if it affected Dublin. That’s according to Fianna Fáil, which has raised concern tha[...]
04 Apr 2017

Full Capacity Protocal in place at Letterkenny University Hospital

0
Hospital Management says the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital remains extremely busy today with significant numbers of patients awaiting admission to the hos[...]
04 Apr 2017

Ulster Bank says it won’t reverse decision to close Ardara and Raphoe branches

0
Ulster Bank says the closure of its Donegal branches in Ardara and Raphoe will go ahead as planned. In a meeting with Donegal Deputies Pearse Doherty, Thomas Pringle and Pat the Co[...]
04 Apr 2017

Shock as funding is withheld for the recently re-opened Amharclann Gaoth Dobhair

0
Deputies Pat the Cope Gallagher and Pearse Doherty are meeting with the Gaeltacht Minster tomorrow after it emerged that funding has been withdrawn for Amharclann Gaoth Dobhair by [...]
04 Apr 2017

Blood Transfusion Service appeals for donations ahead of Easter holidays

0
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is appealing to people to donate blood before Easter, with clinics at two locations in Donegal this week. There are clinics at the Abbey Hotel i[...]
04 Apr 2017

Campaign for a permanent second ambulance gains momentum

0
One in every four calls made for ambulances in Inishowen has to come from outside the peninsula. Cllr Martin Mc Dermott says an analysis of almost 2,000 ambulance calls made in Ini[...]
04 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit