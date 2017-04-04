Shock as funding is withheld for the recently re-opened Amharclann Gaoth Dobhair

Deputies Pat the Cope Gallagher and Pearse Doherty are meeting with the Gaeltacht Minster tomorrow after it emerged that funding has been withdrawn for Amharclann Gaoth Dobhair by his Department.

The theatre opened in 1961 but closed down in 2007 before re-opening again last month after the government allocated almost half a million euro in funding.

However a significant portion of that money is being withheld as a penalty as the project wasn’t finished on time.

Deputy Gallagher hopes a resolution can be found: