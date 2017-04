A call’s gone out to fishing boats all along the northwest coast to join the search for missing Rescue 116 crewmen Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby.

The RNLI is helping to co-ordinate crews who volunteer for the operation.

The search has broadened after no trace was found of the men off Blacksod in Mayo.

Ciarán Smith’s sister Orla Smith hopes the local knowledge of sailors and fishermen could provide a breakthrough…………..