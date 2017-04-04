Mica Expert Panel Report being vetted by the AG ahead of publication

The Mica Action Group in Donegal has been told the clearance of the report of an expert panel into the effects of defective blocks in Donegal and Mayo has been prioritised by the Attorney General, and should be available within weeks.

The report has been complete since February, but must be approved by the Attorney General’s office befiore it can be published.

Minister Damien English met with members of the Mica Action Group in Lifford, but did not discuss or comment on the contents of the report.

Neither did he discuss the possibility of a redress scheme.

Eileen Mc Laughlin of the Mica Action Group says they’re not happy at the delays in publishing the report, with a number of deadlines already missed……….