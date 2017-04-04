logo



Matthew Perry responds to Justin Trudeau’s call for a rematch

04 Apr 2017
by News Highland

See, bullying comes back to haunt you, kids.

It all began when Matthew Perry revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he had once beat up the Canadian Prime Minister, much to his admitted shame.

Since then, Justin Trudeau has challenged Perry to a rematch, tweeting the following last weekend:

Justin Trudeau

@JustinTrudeau

I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?

Mind you, this was on April Fools’ Day so maybe he never intended for the Friends actor to take it seriously.

In any case, Perry has responded (seriously, his brand of humour is such that it’s always tough to call where Chandler ends and where Matthew Perry begins):

Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau

I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?

matthew perry @MatthewPerry

@JustinTrudeau I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal)

 In fairness, if there ever was an excuse to decline a fight, that’s a good one.
Story by Deirdre Molumby  Entertainment.ie

