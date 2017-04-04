Matthew Perry responds to Justin Trudeau’s call for a rematch

See, bullying comes back to haunt you, kids.

It all began when Matthew Perry revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he had once beat up the Canadian Prime Minister, much to his admitted shame.

Since then, Justin Trudeau has challenged Perry to a rematch, tweeting the following last weekend:

Mind you, this was on April Fools’ Day so maybe he never intended for the Friends actor to take it seriously.

In any case, Perry has responded (seriously, his brand of humour is such that it’s always tough to call where Chandler ends and where Matthew Perry begins):

Story by Deirdre Molumby Entertainment.ie