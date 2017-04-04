logo



Man charged with GBH and cannabis cultivation in Derry

04 Apr 2017
by News Highland

A 42 year-old man appeared before Derry Magistrates Court yesterday charged with inflicting grevious bodily harm.

The charge relates to an incident in which a 60 year-old man was found injured inside a property in Sperrin Park, Derry at around 8 o’clock on Sunday morning.

Mark Howie of 219 Sperrin Park, Derry was also charged with cultivating cannabis.

The court was told that when asked who had carried out the attack, the injured man pointed to the above flat.

The court was told that a friend of the injured man went to his flat where he appeared to have been severely beaten.

When discovered the man had difficulty breathing and his clothes were covered in dried blood indicating the attack had happened some time before.

The injuries were described as severe and a police officer says it was feared at one stage that the man might lose his eye.

42 year-old Howie admitted to have been in the alleged injured party’s flat, and said he believed he had been struck and then remembered nothing after that.

He has been remanded in custody to appear again on April 27.

