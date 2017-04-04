Jonny Bonner gets off the mark for Harps

Jonny Bonner scored his first goals for Harps this season as his brace helped the Ballybofey blues to a 3-1 victory over Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill Celtic in the EA Sports Cup on Monday night.

Having put Harps ahead just before the half hour mark from the penalty spot, his stunning finish with fifteen minutes left put Harps in control for a second time after Derek Doherty leveled the game.

Sean Houston got the match securing third goal but Bonner’s contribution was vital.

The Buncrana man, who is in his second spell with Harps was happy to have got of the mark…