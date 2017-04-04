logo



John Mc Areavey to hold press conference in Mauritius as hunt continues for Michaela’s killer

04 Apr 2017
by News Highland

The widower of murdered Irish honeymooner Michaela McAreavey has returned to the holiday island where she died to make a fresh appeal for help in catching her killer.

John McAreavey had meetings with the Mauritian police, prosecutors and the Prime Minister yesterday – he’s due to hold a major press conference today.

27-year-old Michaela was found strangled in the bath of her hotel room less than two weeks after her wedding in January 2011.

Two hotel workers were found not guilty of her murder in 2012.

An elite task force has now been placed on the investigation.

