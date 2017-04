Cockhill Celtic’s hopes of pulling off a shock in the EA Sports Cup didn’t materialise on Monday night as Finn Harps won 3-1 in Ballybofey.

The Ulster Senior League champions battled hard, matching their senior opposition and were level with 18 minutes to go at Finn Park.

Cockhill Player Manager Gavin Cullen felt the changes Harps made proved to be the difference.

Speaking with Diarmaid Doherty, Gavin couldn’t fault the efforts of his teamon the night…