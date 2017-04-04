Full Capacity Protocal in place at Letterkenny University Hospital

Hospital Management says the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital remains extremely busy today with significant numbers of patients awaiting admission to the hospital.

According to the INMO, 29 sick people were without a bed at the hospital this morning with reports that the situation has worsened this afternoon.

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented with all efforts being made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital that they can expect delays.

They are reminding the public to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.