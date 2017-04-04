logo



Doris Day Discovers Just How Old She Is — And It’s Quite A Surprise

04 Apr 2017
by News Highland

DORIS DAY — Pictured: Singer/actress Doris Day — (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

“I’ve always said that age is just a number.”

Age is just a number for Doris Day ― a higher number than she thought.

The star of such films as “Pillow Talk” and “That Touch of Mink” discovered that she turned 95 on Monday, not 93 as believed by many including Day herself, The Associated Press reported.

AP recently dug up Day’s birth certificate from Ohio’s Office of Vital Statistics, revealing a birthdate of April 3, 1922, for Doris Mary Kappelhoff, her real name before show business. Day, who had presumed she was born in 1924, was delighted with the news.

“I’ve always said that age is just a number and I have never paid much attention to birthdays, but it’s great to finally know how old I really am!” Day said in a statement Sunday.

Even as of early Monday, a Google search of “Doris Day” and “age” indicated 93.

Day’s spokesman, Charley Cullen Walters, told AP a story circulated that Day’s age may have been miswritten on an audition form many years ago, leading to the mixup.

While the age difference may not be as great as she thought, Day can still rib pal Betty White for being older, if just by a few months. White turned 95 in January, Vulture noted.

Now that Day’s birthdate is official, we want to wish her a happy birthday ― a happy 95th birthday.

By Ron Dicker  HuffingtonPost.com

 

More Entertainment

Doris Day Discovers Just How Old She Is — And It’s Quite A Surprise

0
“I’ve always said that age is just a number.” Age is just a number for Doris Day ― a higher number than she thought. The star of such films as “Pillow Talk” and “That Touch of Mink[...]
04 Apr 2017

Matthew Perry responds to Justin Trudeau’s call for a rematch

0
See, bullying comes back to haunt you, kids. It all began when Matthew Perry revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he had once beat up the Canadian Prime Minister, much to his admitte[...]
04 Apr 2017

New single released to help fund the ‘Truth For Danielle’

0
A fund has been established to help attain justice for Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin who was murdered in India last month. ‘Truth For Danielle’ was up to assist in[...]
03 Apr 2017

Colin Farrell got very excited when he met Gary Oldman for the first time

0
Even Hollywood superstars get overly excited when meeting their heroes for the first time. Colin Farrell was at CinemaCon yesterday to present his upcoming film, The Beguiled. He s[...]
03 Apr 2017

Jennifer Lopez is being sued for not promoting hoverboards on her Twitter and Instagram accounts

0
A hoverboard manufacturer has filed a lawsuit against Jennifer Lopez after she failed to promote their product on her social media channels.  According to Variety, Lopez signed a d[...]
03 Apr 2017

Listen back to the best of live music, chat and features on the Weekend Edition

0
Don’t forget, The Weekend Edition is broadcast live every Saturday morning between 10am and 12 noon bringing you the best in music, chat and features. If you want to comment or sug[...]
01 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit