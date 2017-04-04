logo



Defeat for Deele College in National Cup Final

04 Apr 2017
by admin

 

Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Minor Boys National Cup Final Result
Deele College, Raphoe 1 vs 2 St. Brendan’s College, Killarney.

Deele College lost out in today’s FAI Schools Minor Boys National Cup Final to St Brendan’s College of Killarney at Whitehall in Dublin.

The Raphoe side hit the front in the 15th minute through CJ Clarke but that was ruled out 13 minutes later by the Kerry boys.

St Brendan’s second goal came just four minutes into the second half and that proved to be the winner for the Munster champions.

Deele pressed hard towards the end but couldn’t get the equaliser to force extra time.

Elsewhere today, there was also defeat for Cólaiste Ailigh from Letterkenny in the FAI Schools Minor ‘B’ Girls National Cup Semi Final.

They lost 3-1 to Lacken Cross from Killala, County Mayo in Sligo

More Sport

Defeat for Deele College in National Cup Final

0
  Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Minor Boys National Cup Final Result Deele College, Raphoe 1 vs 2 St. Brendan’s College, Killarney. Deele College lost out in today’s FAI Schools[...]
04 Apr 2017

Gavin Cullen can’t fault the efforts of his Cockhill side

0
Cockhill Celtic’s hopes of pulling off a shock in the EA Sports Cup didn’t materialise on Monday night as Finn Harps won 3-1 in Ballybofey. The Ulster Senior League cha[...]
04 Apr 2017

Jonny Bonner gets off the mark for Harps

0
Jonny Bonner scored his first goals for Harps this season as his brace helped the Ballybofey blues to a 3-1 victory over Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill Celtic in the EA Sp[...]
04 Apr 2017

Harps progress in EA Cup with Cockhill win

0
Finn Harps just about got the better of Cockhill Celtic in a closely fought EA Sports League Cup 1st round tie at Finn Park on Monday night. Finn Harps . . .3 Cockhill Celtic . . .[...]
03 Apr 2017

The Devenney View: League has been good for Donegal Football

0
Donegal’s focus now turns to the championship as their league campaign came to an end on Sunday in Castlebar. After being in total control and leading by four points, Donegal succu[...]
03 Apr 2017

Highland Radio inviting applications for Sports Producer position

0
  Highland Radio is seeking applications for a producer to join our busy sports team. The ideal candidate should have an interest in sport across the north west, be expected t[...]
03 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit