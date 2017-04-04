Defeat for Deele College in National Cup Final

Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Minor Boys National Cup Final Result

Deele College, Raphoe 1 vs 2 St. Brendan’s College, Killarney.

Deele College lost out in today’s FAI Schools Minor Boys National Cup Final to St Brendan’s College of Killarney at Whitehall in Dublin.

The Raphoe side hit the front in the 15th minute through CJ Clarke but that was ruled out 13 minutes later by the Kerry boys.

St Brendan’s second goal came just four minutes into the second half and that proved to be the winner for the Munster champions.

Deele pressed hard towards the end but couldn’t get the equaliser to force extra time.

Elsewhere today, there was also defeat for Cólaiste Ailigh from Letterkenny in the FAI Schools Minor ‘B’ Girls National Cup Semi Final.

They lost 3-1 to Lacken Cross from Killala, County Mayo in Sligo