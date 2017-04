The Dáil’s heard claims that the Bus Eireann strike would have been solved long ago if it affected Dublin.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil, which has raised concern that the strike is now in its 12th day with little sign of a deal.

Enda Kenny has again defended the position of Shane Ross who is refusing to intervene in the long-running dispute.

Micheal Martin says people in rural towns and villages believe a solution is not a government priority: