A local councillor is calling on the Government to take immediate action to ensure roaming charges are not re-introduced after Britain’s exit from the EU.

Romaing charges are due to be abolished throughout the entire EU this June, however Councillor Gary Doherty has raised the issue that those travelling to the UK, or living in border areas, may incur charges due to Brexit.

Councillor Doherty says recent progress made within the EU could be lost as a result of Britian’s withdrawl…..