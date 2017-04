One in every four calls made for ambulances in Inishowen has to come from outside the peninsula.

Cllr Martin Mc Dermott says an analysis of almost 2,000 ambulance calls made in Inishowen shows 500 of them neccessitated the calling of an ambulnce from Letterkenny or another station.

Cllr Mc Dermott says this shows the need for more cover, and at the very least, there should be a permanent second ambulance on the peninsula……….