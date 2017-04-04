Blood Transfusion Service appeals for donations ahead of Easter holidays

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is appealing to people to donate blood before Easter, with clinics at two locations in Donegal this week.

There are clinics at the Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town this evening from 6.30 to 9.30, and from 2.30 to 5pm and 7pm to 9.30pm tomorrow. On Thursday, the service moves to the Tara Hotel, Killybegs from 2.30 to 5pm and 7pm to 9.30pm.

Stephen Cousins is National Donor Services Manager with the Transfusion Service. He says there is a need for more donations at this time of year……..